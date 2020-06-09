Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will announce sales of $749.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.60 million to $759.78 million. Teradyne posted sales of $564.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

