HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.92 Million

Brokerages expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to post $37.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.50 million and the lowest is $36.86 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $152.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.13 million to $155.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $148.62 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $153.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million.

HBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

HBT opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $465,450 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. FMR LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,092,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,877,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,976,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,683,000. Institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.