Zacks: Analysts Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.63 billion. Discovery Communications posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year sales of $10.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 567,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

