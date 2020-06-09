General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce sales of $17.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.03 billion and the lowest is $16.35 billion. General Electric reported sales of $28.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $79.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.66 billion to $83.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.77 billion to $84.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

