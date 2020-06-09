Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $15.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.92 million and the highest is $16.86 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $16.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $61.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.60 million to $67.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.42 million, with estimates ranging from $52.63 million to $69.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele bought 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.27. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

