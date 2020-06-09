Analyzing Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $308.70 million 2.70 $92.05 million $3.10 9.25 Macatawa Bank $95.67 million 3.01 $31.98 million $0.94 8.98

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Macatawa Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Bancorp and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.55%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 28.34% 10.45% 1.43% Macatawa Bank 12.20% 14.33% 1.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and SBA loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letters of credit, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and Internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 101 branches, including 95 branches in North Carolina and 6 branches in South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans, such as residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

