$108.58 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report sales of $108.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.64 million to $109.10 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $108.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $440.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.22 million to $440.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $479.12 million, with estimates ranging from $474.46 million to $482.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -914.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $145,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,878 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

