$108.58 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report sales of $108.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.64 million to $109.10 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $108.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $440.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.22 million to $440.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $479.12 million, with estimates ranging from $474.46 million to $482.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -914.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $145,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,878 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

