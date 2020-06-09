Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will report sales of $306.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.66 million. Conn’s reported sales of $353.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.09 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conn’s by 21.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $294.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.27.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.