$46.06 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will post $46.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.90 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $81.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $222.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.60 million to $248.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $243.74 million, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $257.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 45,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $74,870.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 974,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 717,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2,165.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000.

NYSE TH opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

