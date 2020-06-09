IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce sales of $20.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. IntriCon reported sales of $29.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $93.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.87 million to $93.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.36 million, with estimates ranging from $108.60 million to $120.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 98,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 16.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 515,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IntriCon by 11.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

