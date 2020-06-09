Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (HEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.37 million.

Get Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf alerts:

Shares of TSE HEX opened at C$5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.75. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a 12 month low of C$3.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research report on Monday, June 1st. AltaCorp Capital lowered Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.