GAN (GAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GAN (NYSE:GAN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 16th. Analysts expect GAN to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GAN opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GAN from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie began coverage on GAN in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

