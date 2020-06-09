GAN (GAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GAN (NYSE:GAN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 16th. Analysts expect GAN to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GAN opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GAN from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie began coverage on GAN in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
GAN Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
GAN Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
John Wiley & Sons Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
John Wiley & Sons Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
AstroNova to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
AstroNova to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report