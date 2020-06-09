John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:JW.B opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

