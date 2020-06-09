JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 11th. Analysts expect JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JW.A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

