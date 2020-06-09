AstroNova (ALOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is set to post its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 11th. Analysts expect AstroNova to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). AstroNova had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter.

ALOT stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

