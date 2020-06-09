Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Elastic NV’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Elastic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Elastic’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 35.71% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $744,535,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,163. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after buying an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4,360.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,080,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,898,000 after acquiring an additional 886,686 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

