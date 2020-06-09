TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $146.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, analysts expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNP. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

