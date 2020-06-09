Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biomerica, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Biomerica in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 51.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of -0.85.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,657. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Biomerica by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 145.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

