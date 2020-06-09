Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,458,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 573,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after buying an additional 280,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 145,607 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

