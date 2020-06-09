FY2020 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Cut by National Bank Financial

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 31st will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
