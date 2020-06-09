Origin Bancorp Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OBNK. Raymond James dropped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

OBNK opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $540.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 14.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at $308,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

