Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

