Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Signet Jewelers Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.12). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE:SIG opened at $15.06 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $866.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.25 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $95,000.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CFO Joan M. Hilson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

