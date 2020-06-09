FY2020 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco PLC Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $4.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

BTI opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

