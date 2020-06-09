Nestle’s (NSRGF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSRGF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Nestle stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. Nestle has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $114.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestle stock. Fis Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Nestle accounts for 1.1% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

