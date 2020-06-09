Nestle’s (NSRGF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSRGF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Nestle stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. Nestle has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $114.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32.
About Nestle
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.