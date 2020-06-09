Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) recently:

5/28/2020 – Green Brick Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

5/27/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/26/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

5/23/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/20/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

5/19/2020 – Green Brick Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

5/14/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

5/13/2020 – Green Brick Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

5/1/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Green Brick Partners Inc has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $213.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Farris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $134,018 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

