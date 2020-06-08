Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 536,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,881 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 183,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 2,366,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 954,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

