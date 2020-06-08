Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $1,032,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,618,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $139.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.