Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of E*TRADE Financial worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after buying an additional 2,786,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,495,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after buying an additional 190,023 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,192,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.25. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETFC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

