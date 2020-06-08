Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

