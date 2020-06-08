Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.
Shares of DNKN stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19.
In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
