BTIG Research Raises Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $75.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNKN. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

