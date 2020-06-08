Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,948 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of E*TRADE Financial worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $51.06 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETFC. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

