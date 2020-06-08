Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $76.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.