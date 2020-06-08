Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $378,000 Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,805,000. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 314.6% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 157,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 280,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $50.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

