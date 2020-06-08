Nuance Investments LLC Invests $850,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,397.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,021.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

