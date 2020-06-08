Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Concho Resources worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CXO opened at $70.25 on Monday. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

