US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 457,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,863,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,365,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,164,000 after purchasing an additional 422,779 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $104.53 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.