Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 267.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Berry Global Group worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,405,000 after buying an additional 6,372,322 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,719,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,614,000 after purchasing an additional 821,623 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,995,000 after purchasing an additional 228,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,252 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,257,000.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

BERY opened at $47.34 on Monday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

