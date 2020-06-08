Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,494 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,793 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $188,169,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

