Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,475 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,205,000 after purchasing an additional 229,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS opened at $65.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

