Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 76,534 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,534 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,111,000 after acquiring an additional 658,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,426,000 after acquiring an additional 165,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

