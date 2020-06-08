Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,961 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Regions Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

