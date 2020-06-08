Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $6,283,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,397.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2,021.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

