Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,397.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2,021.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

