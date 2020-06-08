Geller Advisors LLC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Geller Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2,021.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

