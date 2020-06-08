Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,397.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,021.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

