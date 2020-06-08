Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 713.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,397.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

