Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.99 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.