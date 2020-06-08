Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 378 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO opened at $104.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.