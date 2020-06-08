Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,265,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,760,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,128,000 after acquiring an additional 367,918 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,498,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ferrari by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,943,000 after buying an additional 269,340 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Shares of RACE opened at $170.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

